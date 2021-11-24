Guilty verdicts reached in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying

William “Roddie” Bryan’s defense attorney Kevin Gough presents a closing statements to the jury during the trial of he and Travis McMichael, and his father, Gregory McMichael, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday.

The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.

Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

Greg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder.

William Roddie Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday.

Bryan jumped in his pickup truck and joined father and son Greg and Travis McMichael in pursuing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video Bryan recorded leaked online two months later.

The mostly white jury returned to the courtroom to re-watch cellphone video of Arbery’s shooting soon after resuming its deliberations Wednesday morning.

Jurors also wanted to listen again to a 911 call one of the defendants made right before the shooting.