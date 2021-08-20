Vegas Strong 5K registration underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been nearly four years since the 1 October mass shooting but you can still pay tribute to the victims and survivors at the annual Vegas Strong 5K and 1-mile race.

The event takes place on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Floyd Lamb State part in the northwest part of the valley. If you register by Friday, Aug. 20, you will be guaranteed to get the shirt you want. Here’s a link with more information.

It costs $45 to take part in the 5K and $35 to take part in the 1-mile. Those prices will go up after Sept. 1. The race only allows a maximum of 750 participants this year and there are currently around 200 spots left.

The proceeds go to 1 October related funds to support things such as the resiliency center.

