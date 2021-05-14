Vandenberg Space Force Base — a new name for a new era

This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 (Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force via AP)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base will be renamed as a U.S. Space Force Base.

The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during a Friday afternoon ceremony on the parade field.

The sprawling Central Coast base tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches for defense, science and commercial purposes.

The Space Force was created as the sixth uniformed military branch in 2019 during the Trump administration.

Personnel assigned to the Air Force Space Command were reassigned to the Space Force, ending its Air Force lineage.

Vandenberg’s host unit, the 30th Space Wing, will be redesignated Space Launch Delta 30.