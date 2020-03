SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — A man in San Diego is in custody, accused of intentionally driving onto a busy sidewalk. Police say several people who were sitting outside of a bar were seriously hurt.

Officers say the suspect had earlier been asked to leave the bar because he was too intoxicated. After leaving, he allegedly got into his rental U-Haul van and drove it up onto the sidewalk, hitting three people.

There’s no word on their conditions or what charges the man is now facing.