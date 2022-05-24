Few details have been made public about the 18-year-old gunman in the shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.

Salvador Ramos has been identified as the shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He was killed by police officers, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here’s what we know about Ramos at this time:

Carried a handgun and possibly a rifle.

A Uvalde resident.

Acted alone, according to school district police chief.

In addition to the children and the teacher who were killed, Ramos wounded several others.

Shot and wounded a Border Patrol agent who was among the first law enforcement officers on the scene.

Committed the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

No known motive at this time.

Abandoned his vehicle before the shooting.

Some media reports indicate Ramos was born in North Dakota.

Ramos’s social media was full of photos of guns, which he bought legally on his 18th birthday, state senator Roland Gutierrez said, according to a published report by the UK’s Daily Mail.

Also, Ramos was reportedly a student or a former student at Uvalde High School, according to San Antonio news station KSAT. Before the shooting at the school, he allegedly also shot his grandmother, whose condition was unknown, KSAT reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.