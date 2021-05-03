‘Utahraptor State Park’ created by lawmakers near Moab

MOAB, Utah — Utah’s newest state park will encompass a wide swath of land rich in historic and paleontological resources.

“Utahraptor State Park” was created in a bill that passed the Utah Legislature this year and is located near Moab, the home of Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Its namesake was a ferocious hunter that used a retractable sickle-shaped claw on its foot to attack and rip apart its prey. The claw itself was 9.5 inches long.

The area has historical significance and a quarry that has been the site of a number of major dinosaur finds but until now had few rules aimed at preservation. Specimens have been found at Dalton Wells Quarry and Gaston Quarry in Grand County, Utah.

The new park will include campgrounds and access to trail systems as well as facilities and infrastructure.