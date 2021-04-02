Utah man gets 6 months in prison for treasure hunt in Yellowstone graveyard

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Fort Yellowstone Cemetery, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure. Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, entered the plea Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Casper, Wyo., to illegally excavating or trafficking in archaeological resources and to damaging federal property. (National Park Service via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A judge in Wyoming has sentenced a man to six months in prison for digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in pursuit of hidden treasure.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl also ordered 52-year-old Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday to serve six months of home detention and two years of probation, and to pay $31,566 in restitution.

News Release from @usaowy: Forrest Fenn treasure hunter, Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, was sentenced for excavating and damaging archeological resources in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery. Read more: https://t.co/ktD40NAWWe



Craythorn dug in the Fort Yellowstone cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020.

Craythorn was seeking a treasure chest containing coins, gold and other valuables that Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn stashed in the Rocky Mountains over a decade ago.