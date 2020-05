(CNN) — Soccer star Alex Morgan is a new mom. She announced on Twitter that her daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, was born May 7.

Morgan calls her a “super moon baby” since there was a super moon that day. The member of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team tweeted about her pregnancy in October.

She included pictures with her husband, fellow player Servando Carrasco.

That post said Charlie’s due date was back in April. Morgan jokes she should have known her baby girl would do things “her way.”