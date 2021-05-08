US Navy seizes arms shipment in Arabian Sea amid Yemen war

A U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter flies over a stateless dhow later found to be carrying a hidden arms shipment in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized the arms shipment hidden aboard the vessel in the Arabian Sea, the latest-such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen. (U.S. Navy via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has seized an arms shipment hidden aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The announcement Sunday marks the latest such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless ship in an operation that began Thursday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea.

The weapons seized included Chinese-made, Kalashnikov-style assault rifles, sniper rifles, heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

The Navy did not identify where it believed the shipment originated. However, similar weapons later have been described as heading to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.