US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan

An airport staff member uses a temperature gun to check people leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

WUHAN, China (AP) — The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It says that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus,” a new respiratory disease has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.