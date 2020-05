This exclusive photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, shows one mile of completed new border wall in Starr County, Texas, in the Arroyo Ramirez Wildlife Refuge, near the town of Fronton. It is only the second government-contracted new border wall panels to go up in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected.

Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande, the river that runs between Texas and Mexico.