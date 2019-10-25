United Auto Workers end strike, four-year contract ratified

United Auto Workers members on strike picket in front of a General Motors plant in Wyoming on Sept. 17, 2019.

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — United Auto Workers are expected to head back to work at General Motors this weekend. Their strike against the automaker is over.

A majority of union members — 57% — voted in favor of a four-year labor deal with GM Friday. The labor contract was reached between union and company negotiators on October 16th, but workers remained on the picket lines until it was ratified.

It’s been nearly six weeks since workers walked out of GM plants across the nation to protest the stalled contract talks. This strike was the longest auto industry work stoppage in more than 20 years and the longest nationwide auto strike in 50 years.