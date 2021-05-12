United, American and Delta cancel flights to Tel Aviv as violence flares

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The largest U.S. airlines are canceling flights to Tel Aviv as violence flares between Israel and Palestinians.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines all said Wednesday that they have suspended flights through at least Thursday, and in United’s case, through Saturday.

They say they are watching the situation in Israel, and they’re not sure when they will be able to resume service there.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories