United Airlines joins in move to bar emotional-support animals

FILE – In this April 1, 2017 file photo, a service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., while taking part in a training exercise. United announced Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that starting with flights in February it will no longer accept emotional-support animals. It will let trained service dogs fly for free in the cabin, but owners of other animals will have to pay a pet fee to put them in the cargo hold or a carrier that fits under a seat. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO — More and more airlines are saying “No” to emotional-support animals. United Airlines is the latest.

United announced Friday that starting with flights in February it will no longer accept emotional-support animals.

It will let trained service dogs fly for free in the cabin, but owners of other animals will have to pay a pet fee to put them in the cargo hold or a carrier that fits under a seat.

Alaska, American and Delta have announced similar changes.

The airline moves come after the Transportation Department allowed them to crack down on the growing number of emotional-support animals on planes.