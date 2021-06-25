Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Government releases long-awaited report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A long-awaited report on UFOs — now officially called UAP, which stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena — has been released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report comes out of requests by Congress for the military to provide information on what it knows about recent observations by the Navy, and whether those events pose any kind of military threat.

Our Mystery Wire website is built on the foundation of reporting by investigative reporter George Knapp, who has been following the story for decades. The flow of information increased in 2017, and Mystery Wire is loaded with stories about the eyewitness accounts, as well as the government’s steps in acknowledging the subject.