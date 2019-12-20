U.S. House votes to pass USMCA trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The U.S. House has voted to advance President Trump’s revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The legislation passed with an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote Thursday.

The president campaigned on renegotiating the 1994 NAFTA back in 2016. He then signed the re-branded U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts about a year ago.

The deal for the most part keeps NAFTA intact, but it addresses digital trade while giving some assist to the dairy market and the auto industry. Congressional democrats also pushed for additional labor standards.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where a vote is expected early next year