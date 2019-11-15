Two teens killed, three injured in California high school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – Two teens are now dead following the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. Three other students are injured, and the alleged gunman is currently in “grave” condition after shooting himself in the head.

8 News Now spoke with Chris Wolfe from KTLA who was at Saugus High School with the latest on the situation. You can see that interview in the video above.

….We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those tragically lost, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old Asian boy, who chose his birthday to carry out the shooting. Neighbors say he was a quiet, smart student who planned on attending college. Classmates also say he was an introvert and usually kept to himself.

Witnesses say around 7:30 am, the suspect walked into the quad and shot five students before turning the gun on himself. He used a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities say the biography on a Instagram account believed to belong to the gunman who killed two students at his California high school said, “Saugus, have fun at school tomorrow.” Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the message was posted Thursday morning but it’s unclear when. They say it was later removed, and they don’t know who made the change.

Now, students are afraid to go back to school, saying they are concerned about comments on social media warning of more violence on Monday.

The FBI is assisting local authorities and cyber experts are looking through the suspect’s electronics and social media to find evidence. A motive has not yet been determined.