LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter users across the globe were suddenly receiving notifications Wednesday afternoon that they had hit the daily limit for sending tweets.

Twitter message telling users they had reached the daily limit. Source: KLAS

According to 9to5Mac.com, shortly after the launch of Twitter’s new expanded max character count to 4,000, many users found themselves suddenly unable to tweet.

The Twitter account TwitterNews announced that expanded tweets were made available to Twitter Blue subscribers at noon PST on Wednesday.

All users previously had a 280 character limit on their tweets.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s unclear if the two events are related in any way, but the timing of the outage comes after a spike in activity after the launch of the expanded tweets.

Internet tracker Downdetector showed a sudden increase in users reporting outages around 2 p.m. PST. Some users have been able to work around this blockage by utilizing the calendar button to on Twitter to schedule their tweets, according to CNBC.

Twitter’s website showed that users have a limit of 2,400 tweets per day, though that limit is further broken down into smaller units for semi-hourly intervals.