Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row

This image made from a teleconference provided by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) shows U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien, center, with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a virtual summit Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts on Saturday, the third year in a row that the U.S. is being represented at a lower level. (VNA via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts, the third year in a row that the U.S. is being represented at a lower level.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Trump regretted he was unable to attend Saturday’s online summit with the 10-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations but stressed the importance of ties with the region.

Trump last attended the ASEAN summit in 2017.

A special summit with ASEAN that he was supposed to host in Las Vegas was called off due to the pandemic. Despite Trump’s absence, the White House said ASEAN remains central to his vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” Washington’s strategy to counter China’s influence in the region.