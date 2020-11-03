Countdown to Presidential Election
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Trump, Biden appeal to voters on Twitter as ballots cast on Election Day

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, are appealing to voters on Twitter today as voting proceeds on Election Day.

Here’s a look at some of the things the candidates are saying:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories