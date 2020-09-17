Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office during an event commemorating the repatriation of Native American remains and artifacts from Finland on September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The remains were taken in 1891 by a Swedish researcher from what is now Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado and were eventually housed at the National Museum of Finland prior to repatriation. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump announced Thursday that he will sign an executive order to promote “patriotic education” in the United States.

“I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education,” Trump said. “It will be called the ‘1776 Commission.'”

Trump made the comments while speaking at the National Archives.

“It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history, and make plans to honor the 250th Anniversary of our founding,” Trump said.

It’s not yet clear how the commission will function.

At a White House press conference in early September, Trump, who has called for “patriotic education” in the past, blamed recent violent protests on “left-wing indoctrination” in schools.

“Many young Americans have been fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism,” Trump said.

According to a report from Politico, Trump argued that children should be taught America is a country worth defending and protecting.

“The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity focused on common American values and virtues of which we have plenty,” he said. “This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation’s schools, where they are trying to change everything that we have learned.”

The president’s comments are aligned with his “Fighting for You!” reelection agenda, which was released before last week’s Republican National Convention, according to Fox News.

As part of that plan, two of the education tenets include “teach American exceptionalism” and “provide school choice to every child in America.”