Trump administration has plan to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. The U.S. is pausing movement of troops into Afghanistan and quarantining 1,500 new arrivals to country due to virus. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The White House is working on a plan to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, according to CNN, who was able to obtain the information from officials within the Trump Administration.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense discussed the plan with NATO allies last week, along with NATO officials in Brussels on Friday. But the decision is not a final one.

Right now, there are 8,6000 American troops stationed in the war-torn country. If the withdrawal takes place, that will make the number closer to 4,500 troops who stay. That’s the lowest number since the earliest days of the war in Afghanistan.