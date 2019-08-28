Tropical Storm Dorian closes in on Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico (KLAS) — Tropical Storm Dorian is barreling toward Puerto Rico, and islanders now expect a direct hit.

Forecasters say the storm is gaining strength before its likely landfall there later today.

Authorities say it could bring landslides, life-threatening flooding, and power outages.

People there still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria two years ago, and are preparing for the worst.

Since Maria, 30,000 homes are still covered with blue tarps and 1,000 roads remain impassable.

David Begnaud has more from Ponce, Puerto Rico in the video above.