Trooper saves driver from oncoming train

CERTERVILLE, Utah (KTVX) — A trooper in Utah says he’s still trying to process what happened after he saved a man from an oncoming train. A dash cam video shows the trooper puling the man from his car seconds before the train plowed into it.

At 6:50 AM Trooper Ruben Correa responded to a call of a car on the tracks near Parrish Lane. He scrambled up the embankment to find the driver unconscious behind the wheel with a train screaming towards them.

What happened next is like a rescue scene from an action-adventure movie.

“I heard the horn from a train,” Correa said. “I looked to my left and was able to observe that train was coming pretty fast between 50 and 80 miles per hour so at that point I was not really thinking, I was doing my job, the main concern was getting him out.”

Trooper Correa says it was an unknown medical event that caused the unidentified driver to drift off of southbound I-15, crashing through a road sign support and a fence before high-centering on the tracks.

Both men are extremely fortunate to be alive because the train slammed into the car just two seconds after Trooper Correa pulled him clear.

“He was in danger and I had to get him out of the vehicle as quickly as possible,” Correa said. “I got worried after I saw the train hit the vehicle and the vehicle flew about 30 feet in front of us and that’s when I realize ‘Oh wow. That was a lot closer than what I would have liked.’”