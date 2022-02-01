Tom Brady announces his retirement

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. Sometimes, the abdicating king, or the deposed one, returns to his kingdom. It happens often enough in the NFL, yet rarely is as newsworthy as Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, going back to New England. He’ll do that on Sunday night eight months after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the top. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday morning in a series of posts on his Twitter feed.

Brady said he loved his NFL career but was not going to make the “competitive commitment” required anymore.

He wrote:

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition- if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and how it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” Tom Brady

Brady has played for 22 seasons and had seven Super Bowl wins.

He thanked his teammates, fans, and family. He said he plans to take “it day by day.”