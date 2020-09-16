Titans safety steps up, aids in son’s surprise home delivery

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Byard has the most interceptions in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season, yet his biggest catch came at home. He wound up delivering his son when his wife’s contractions prevented them from getting to the hospital. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans safety Kevin Byard and his wife didn’t plan on having their baby at home, though now he has a story he’ll be able to tell his son forever.

The two-time defensive captain with the most interceptions in the NFL over the past three seasons wound up delivering his son, Kevin Leon Byard IV, at home when his wife’s contractions prevented them from getting to the hospital.

Byard told reporters Wednesday he and wife just couldn’t make it to the hospital in time after his wife’s contractions worsened.

Byard says it was probably the most memorable thing he and his wife have ever been through in their relationship, other than obviously getting married