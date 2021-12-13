TIME names Elon Musk ‘2021 Person of the Year’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named “2021 Person of the Year” by TIME magazine.

According to TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”

He added that Musk is the “richest example of a massive shift in our society” and drives society’s most daring and disruptive transformations.

“The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune,” Time wrote. “He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons.”

Musk has also made an impact in Las Vegas. His Boring Company was behind the tunnel transportation system underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center.