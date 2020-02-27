Thursday is National Polar Bear Day

A brief expression of love with her five month old cub, before the mother resumed her relentless walking in search of food.

(CNN) — The number of polar bears is declining and that’s why conservationists want them to be the focus of your Thursday.

It’s National Polar Bear Day! Each year on February 27th the massive animals are celebrated.

They can weigh 1,400 pounds, which also helps them stay warm in cold climates. Of course, their thick, white coats help with that too!

Did you know polar bears have webbed front paws to help them swim?

Environmentalists are concerned their habitats could disappear due to warmer temperatures across the globe, threatening their numbers even more.