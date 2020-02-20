Thursday is National Love Your Pet Day

(CNN) — They are part of the family and most definitely devoted to us. Thursday it’s our chance to show them just how important they are.

It’s National Love Your Pet Day! But let’s be honest, for many that is every day!

Take your pup on an extra-long walk or shower them with tasty treats. Give your feline friend some cuddle time.

While it is easy to bestow some extra love on your companions, Thursday is also a good day to make sure their vaccines and preventative medications are up to date. That will help keep them healthy every day, and that’s one of the best ways to take care of your fur-baby.