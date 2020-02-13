Thursday, February 13 is National Cheddar Day

(CNN) — It makes your mac & cheese gooier and your burger, well, better. Yep, we are talking about cheese. But not just any cheese — the versatile cheddar.

Thursday is National Cheddar Day!

Cheddar is no ordinary cheese; it accounts for about a third of all varieties sold in the US.

Cheddar got its name from the English village where it was first made in the 12th century. But National Cheddar Day is much newer.

2020 is just the second year the iconic cheese has been celebrated.

Oregon cheese maker — Tillamook — founded the day to mark its 110th anniversary of making cheddars.

Enjoying the day is a no-brainer. Whip up a grilled cheese sandwich, include some on a charcuterie board, or cut it straight off the block!