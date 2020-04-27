Thousands participate in memorial parade for fallen Marine

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The family of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq last month had to postpone his memorial service because of restrictions on large gatherings in California to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday morning, they were surprised with a parade outside their Simi Valley home that began with a police helicopter flyover, followed by about 1,500 law enforcement vehicles, fire engines and cars.

Police said the huge turnout to honor Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo was an orderly affair because officers helped out with traffic control and people who gathered on the sidewalk practiced social distancing.