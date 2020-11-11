Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of images from the far side of the moon are now on the auction block. Christie’s Auction Company is auctioning off more than 2,400 rarely seen pictures.

The collection “Voyage To Another World” is a mix of iconic images and others that were not released by NASA at the time. A rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, during the Apollo 11 mission, when he became the first person to step foot on the surface of the moon seems to be the most popular item.

A photo taken of Buzz Aldrin by himself during the 1965 Gemini XII mission, is considered to be the first space selfie. Other items up for auction include Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s and images of the Red Planet.

Christie’s online auction runs from Nov. 6-20.