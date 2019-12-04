Thieves ram truck into jewelry store, steal handfuls of jewels

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — It was easily the most brazen break-in anyone can remember occurring in Los Altos. Surveillance video time-stamped about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning shows how thieves used a truck to smash their way into Marcel Jewelry Design on Main Street.

The video shows at least two people wearing masks then used tools to smash display cases to get at the jewelry. The owner does not want to be identified but says his store has been broken into twice before in recent months.

“I showed up in the morning, 11 minutes after it happened and I saw it and I said wow, this time they rammed the truck,” said the owner. “Last time, they broke the windows. The time before they tried to come through the roof.”

The owner would not disclose what was taken or its value. Los Altos police said the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle. The thieves were in and out of the store in a matter of seconds says Sergeant Eric Bardwell.

“He was one minute away. He was driving right through there,” Bardwell said. “If he’d been 60 seconds sooner for any reason, he would’ve watched it.”

Customers and passersby expressed outrage that the Marcels owner, who has cancer, is being targeted by thieves.

Police said they are hunting multiple suspects. The video also shows a fleeting glimpse of a possible getaway car suggesting there were others involved.

The store owner says he is off to Hawaii to convalesce and to consider whether it may be time for him to close the store and retire.

“All the people that come up and say hi are my customers. I’ve been here 42 years and I have a lot of followers,” the owner said. “It’s just a part of life. You take the bumps in the road and you continue going.”