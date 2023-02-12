(NEXSTAR) – The Philadelphia Eagles are shooting for Super Bowl victory No. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs No. 3. But a dozen NFL teams have yet to win the Lombardi Trophy.

On that list is the Cincinnati Bengals, losers to the Los Angeles Rams in last year’s game.

The Bengals have made the third most appearances of any team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl, coming in behind the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, each with four appearances.

Four teams never have made a Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Here are the NFL teams that haven’t won a Super Bowl, in order of the number of appearances they’ve made and their most recent appearance:

Minnesota Vikings: 4, last appearance 1977 Buffalo Bills: 4, last appearance 1994 Cincinnati Bengals: 3, last appearance 2022 Carolina Panthers: 2, last appearance 2016 Atlanta Falcons: 2, last appearance 2017 Los Angeles Chargers: 1, last appearance 1995 (while playing in San Diego) Tennessee Titans: 1, last appearance 2000 Arizona Cardinals: 1, last appearance 2005

The New England Patriots have made the most Super Bowl appearances at 11 (6-5). The Patriots are tied with the Denver Broncos (3-5) for most Super Bowl losses.