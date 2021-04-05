The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decry abortion as evil, call out racism

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, President Russell M. Nelson speaks during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City. For the third consecutive time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its signature conference this weekend without attendees in person as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic. Members of the Utah-based faith will instead watch on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world Saturday, April 3, 2021 to hear spiritual guidance from the religion’s top leaders, who will be delivering the speeches in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place over the weekend without attendees because of the pandemic.

The faith known widely as the Mormon church has long opposed abortion, but addressed it only sparingly in recent years. Church leader Neil Andersen encouraged members to share their feelings about abortion with societal decision-makers.

Lawmakers in Republican-governed Legislatures in the United States are considering an array of anti-abortion restrictions this year.