The best hatchbacks you can buy

While crossovers dominate vehicle sales, hatchbacks remain an excellent option for buyers interested in an economical, affordable vehicle with plenty of space. Hatchbacks afford the best of both worlds: the function of an SUV and the practicality of a car. The practicality of this bodystyle checks enough boxes for enough consumers that nearly every major automaker now fields one.

With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to determine which is the best hatchback for you. To simplify things, we’ve gone ahead and determined the best hatchbacks based on their iSeeCars quality score that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We also included handy information to help guide your decision including cargo space and MPG.

What is a Hatchback?

A hatchback is distinct from the sedan, though the two styles are often identified using the same nameplate. The primary differentiator between the two is the design of the rear cargo area.

In a sedan, there’s a separate trunk that is fully enclosed and cut off from the passenger area. A hatchback, by contrast, is similar to an SUV or crossover. There’s a large cargo area that expands from the load floor to the roof and is separated from the passenger area only by the rear seatbacks.

To accommodate the larger cargo area, the hatchback uses a longer roof, a sloping (versus upright) rear window, and a large rear liftgate that raises the rear body and window when opened. That rear liftgate birthed the name hatchback. Vehicles of this design are also sometimes referred to as five-doors, as opposed to the four-door sedan or two-door coupe.

Benefits of a Hatchback



Compared to sedans, the hatchback is the far superior vehicle in terms of cargo space. With their spacious cargo area, hatchbacks are significantly roomier behind the rear seats than an equivalent sedan. Case in point is the Honda Civic, which is offered as both a sedan and hatchback. The sedan’s cargo area is 15 cubic feet; the hatchback has 25 cubic feet.

Fold down the rear seats and even small hatchbacks become SUV-like. The total cargo area of the Civic hatch, for instance, expands to 46 cubic feet once the rear seats are dropped, which is as much as or more than some small crossovers. Sedans often come equipped with folding rear seatbacks, but they can’t usually hold bulky objects due to the trunk’s narrow pass-through space.

Hatchbacks don’t come with much of a fuel economy penalty, either. To return to the Honda Civic, an EX-L sedan with the CVT and 1.5-liter engine gets a combined rating of 36 mpg. The identically-equipped Civic hatchback gets 34 mpg combined.

Now compare that to the Honda CR-V. The popular crossover also offers an EX-L trim with the CVT and 1.5-liter engine, but only manages 30 mpg combined. That’s a 6 mpg difference between the CR-V and the Civic sedan, versus the 2-mpg difference between the Civic hatch and Civic sedan.

The fuel economy of a sedan with the space of a crossover – that’s the alluring proposition of a hatchback.

Best Hatchback Cars

Here are the best hatchbacks available as either new or used cars:

Best Hatchbacks – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Cargo space behind rear seats (cubic feet) Combined mpg 1 Honda Civic 9.0 24.5 34 2 Toyota Corolla 8.9 17.8 34 3 Subaru Impreza 8.9 20.8 28 4 Volkswagen Golf 8.8 22.8 32.5 5 Mazda MAZDA3 8.7 20.2 29 6 Hyundai Veloster 8.4 19.9 29 7 Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.1 22.8 26.5 8 Kia Rio 7.8 13.7 36 9 Chevrolet Spark 7.7 11.1 32.5

1. Honda Civic

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0 (Reliability: 8.1, Value Retention: 8.8, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 24.5 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 34

Average New Car Price: $22,200 – $43,995

Average Used Car Price: $15,798 – $35,994

Earning the top spot is the Honda Civic hatchback. The Civic has enjoyed many decades as one of the most popular vehicles on the road thanks to its agile handling and its range of engine options. It’s most efficient engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, which earns a combined 36 mpg. The Hatchback is available on the LX, Sport, EX-L and Sport Touring trims, and the redesigned 2022 model adds an extra 1.4 inches of rear legroom. Along with new interior and exterior styling, the new Civic now has a standard touch-screen infotainment system, and comes standard with a suite of driver assistance features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and rear-seat reminder.

A new Honda Civic Hatchback costs between $22,200 and $43,995, and a used Honda Civic Hatchback costs between $15,798 and $35,994.

2. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9 (Reliability: 8.1, Value Retention: 8.7, Safety: 10.0)

Cargo Space: 17.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 34

Average New Car Price: $20,565 – $24,615

Average Used Car Price: $15,859 – $21,612

Ranked second is the hatchback version of the popular compact sedan, the Toyota Corolla. It’s among the most affordable cars in the compact category, thanks to its below $20,000 average new car price, lower-than-average maintenance costs, and excellent fuel economy of 34 mpg when equipped with its 2.0 liter engine. It also comes with an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system and a suite of driver assistance aids such as lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, and forward collision warning. The Toyota Corolla compact hatchback has 17.8 cubic feet of space behind the back seats, compared to the 13.1 cubic feet offered by the sedan.

A new Toyota Corolla costs between $20,565 and $24,615 and a used Toyota Corolla costs between $15,859 and $21,612.

3. Subaru Impreza

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9 (Reliability: 7.9, Value Retention: 8.7, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 20.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 28

Average New Car Price: $18,795-$25,895

Average Used Car Price: $12,495 – $20,988

The Subaru Impreza ranks third. The compact Impreza isn’t just one of the only small cars to offer all-wheel drive, but it also comes standard. What’s more is that it’s the most affordable AWD vehicle available and is considered among the best AWD cars on the market because of its quality and value. It’s also efficient, with a combined mpg of 31 with its CVT transmission. A five-speed manual transmission is also available, which earns a less-efficient 26 combined mpg. The reliable and safe Impreza comes with a suite of standard driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The Impreza’s hatchback has 20.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats, which can fold down to create 55.3 cubic feet of space.

A new Subaru Impreza costs an average of $18,795 to $25,895 and a used Subaru Impreza costs between $12,495 and $20,988.

4. Volkswagen Golf

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8 (Reliability: 7.8, Value Retention: 8.6, Safety: 10.0)

Cargo Space: 22.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 32.5

Average New Car Price: $23,195-$23,995

Average Used Car Price: $10,492-$19,999

The Volkswagen Golf ranks fourth. This fun-to-drive hatchback also offers an upscale interior and ample passenger and cargo space. It is among the more spacious hatchbacks with 22.8 cubic feet of cargo space. The Golf has one engine choice, which is a 147-horsepower turbocharged inline-four-cylinder and comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission is also available. The Golf comes with many advanced safety features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The Volkswagen Golf also returns great fuel economy at 32.5 combined mpg.

A new Volkswagen Golf costs an average of $23,195 to $23,995 and a used Volkswagen Golf costs between $10,495 and $19,999.

5. Mazda MAZDA3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7 (Reliability: 7.5, Value Retention: 8.6, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 20.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 28

Average New Car Price: $19,345-$33,900

Average Used Car Price: $10,999-$21,989

Ranked fifth is the Mazda MAZDA3, which boasts impressive driving dynamics and powerful engine options, making it one of the best small cars available. It comes standard with a full suite of active safety features like driver attention warning, automatic high-beam headlights, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warning. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is also available. It has above-average fuel economy for the compact car class at an average combined mpg of 29 and has a respectable 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

A new Mazda MAZDA3 costs between $19,345 and $33,900, while a three-year-old used Mazda MAZDA3 costs between $10,999 and $21,989.

6. Hyundai Veloster

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4 (Reliability: 6.7, Value Retention: 8.5, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 19.9 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 29

Average New Car Price: $18,900-$28,450

Average Used Car Price: $9,499-$18,998

The Hyundai Veloster ranks sixth. The Veloster has 19.9 cubic feet of storage room with the back seats up, which extends to 44.5 cubic feet with the back seats folded. The Veloster is unique with one driver-side door and two passenger-side doors. The Veloster comes standard with an intuitive infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as driver aids including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and driver attention monitoring. The Veloster returns its best fuel economy with the base 1.6-liter turbo engine and automatic transmission. More powerful engines are also available for those who want a more sporty hatchback, including the range-topping 2.0-liter turbocharged 275 horsepower engine found on the Veloster N performance model.

A new Hyundai Veloster costs between $18,900 and $28,450, while a three-year-old used Hyundai Veloster costs between $10,999 and $21,989.

7. Volkswagen Golf GTI

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1 (Reliability: 5.7, Value Retention: 8.5, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 17.4 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 26.5

Average New Car Price: $28,695-$37,745

Average Used Car Price: $14,498-$26,994

The Volkswagen Golf GTI ranks seventh. The Volkswagen GTI is the sportier, hot-hatch version of the Volkswagen Golf. It has a 228-horsepower turbocharged engine and a six-speed manual transmission. Standard features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Because of its performance capabilities, it sacrifices fuel economy, making it the least fuel-efficient vehicle on the list.

A new Volkswagen GTI costs between $28,695 and $37,745, and a used Volkswagen GTI costs between $14,498 and $26,994.

8. Kia Rio

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.8 (Reliability: 7.7, Value Retention: 7.8, Safety: 8)

Cargo Space: 17.4 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 36

Average New Car Price: $16,050-$16,690

Average Used Car Price: $6,998-$14,974

The subcompact Kia Rio ranks eighth. Despite its subcompact car designation, it provides plenty of headroom and legroom and has a comfortable interior. It comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It is among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the subcompact class, earning an average of 36 combined MPG. It has 17.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats, which extends to 32.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

A new Kia Rio costs between $16,050 and $16,690, while a used Kia Rio costs between $6,998 and $14,974.

9. Chevrolet Spark

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.7 (Reliability: 6.4, Value Retention: 8.6, Safety: 8)

Cargo Space: 11.1 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 32.5

Average New Car Price: $13,400-$17,900

Average Used Car Price: $6,499-$13,799

The Chevrolet Spark ranks ninth. The Spark is a four-door hatchback that seats four. The subcompact hatchback has ample headroom and legroom in the front row, while the rear seats are uncomfortable for adults. The Spark has 11.1 cubic feet of cargo space with its rear seats upright, which is the least spacious among its competitors. It’s cargo space extends to 27.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

A new Chevrolet Spark has the lowest starting price of any vehicle, with an MSRP between $13,400 and $17,900, while a used Chevrolet Spark costs between $6,998 and $14,974.

Best Used Hatchbacks

Along with the hatchbacks noted above, there are a number of hatchbacks that were recently taken out of production and are available only as used cars.

Best Used Hatchbacks – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Cargo space behind rear seats (cubic feet) Combined mpg 1 Honda Fit 8.9 16.6 33.5 2 Toyota Yaris 8.2 15.6 32.5 3 Ford Focus 8.2 23.3 25 4 Hyundai Accent 8.1 21.2 30.5 5 Chevrolet Sonic 7.8 19 29 6 Ford Fiesta 7.6 14.9 29.5 7 Nissan Versa Note 7.5 18.8 34

1. Honda Fit

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9 (Reliability: 8.0, Value Retention: 8.8, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 16.6 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 33.5

Average Used Car Price: $9,976-$17,498

Discontinued after the 2020 model year, the Honda Fit earns the title as the best used subcompact car, thanks to its demonstrated longevity, perfect safety score, and class-leading fuel economy with an average 33.5 mpg. The Fit also has ample head and leg room to accommodate tall drivers, and the car’s “magic seat” allows the rear seat cushions to fold up to provide more cargo space, plus the front passenger seat can fold down to help haul large objects. ​​The Fit’s 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space is more than what you’ll get with many small sedans, but it’s less than you’ll find behind the rear seats in other five-door hatchbacks. The Honda has a maximum cargo capacity of 52.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

A used Honda Fit costs between $9,976 and $17,498.

2. Toyota Yaris

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2 (Reliability: 8.0, Value Retention: 8.6, Safety: 8)

Cargo Space: 15.6 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 32.5

Average Used Car Price: $7,399-$13,996

Ranked second is the Toyota Yaris, which was also discontinued after the 2020 model year. Along with demonstrating the Toyota reputation for reliability, it has many standard features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and safety features such as forward-collision warning. It also gets above-average gas mileage for the class at 32.5 mpg. The Yaris hatchback has 15.8 cubic feet of cargo room behind its rear seats.

A used Toyota Yaris costs between $7,399-$13,996.

3. Ford Focus

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2 (Reliability: 7.7, Value Retention: 7.1, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 23.3 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 25

Average Used Car Price: $7,990-$29,995

The Ford Focus ranks third and it was discontinued after the 2018 model year. The Focus has a base 160-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is its most efficient powertrain and earns an average of 34 mpg. More powerful engines are available, including the range-topping 350-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder for those who want a vehicle with the performance of a sports car. The Focus comes standard with a rearview camera, but advanced safety features are available including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, and lane departure warning. The Focus hatchback has 23.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind its rear seats.

4. Hyundai Accent

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1 (Reliability: 7.7, Value Retention: 8.5, Safety: 8)

Cargo Space: 21.2 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 30.5

Average Used Car Price: $6,564-$12,593

The subcompact Hyundai Accent ranks fourth. Although the Accent is currently in production, the hatchback was discontinued after the 2017 model year. It features a comfortable and attractive cabin and has a host of standard tech features including a five-inch touchscreen, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Accent hatchback has 21.2 cubic feet of car space with the rear seats upright and a maximum of 47.5 cubic feet when the second row is folded down.

A used Hyundai Accent costs between $6,564 and $12,593.

5. Chevrolet Sonic

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.8 (Reliability: 6.4, Value Retention: 7.0, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 21.2 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 30.5

Average Used Car Price: $5,998 – $15,431

The subcompact Chevrolet Sonic, which was discontinued after the 2020 model year, ranks fifth. The Sonic is praised for its easy-to-use infotainment system and its 138-horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine that allows for optimal handling. The Sonic has 19 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats that extends to 47.7 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

A used Chevrolet Sonic costs between $5,998 and $15,431.

6. Ford Fiesta

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.6 (Reliability: 7.4, Value Retention: 7.5, Safety: 8.0)

Cargo Space: 14.9 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 29.5

Average Used Car Price: $6,955-$16,990

The Ford Fiesta subcompact hatchback was discontinued after the 2019 model year. The hatchback bodystyle is available in the car’s SE, ST-Line, and ST trims, but not in the base model. The hatchback has 14.9 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats (10.1 in the ST) and a total of 25.4 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded down.

A used Ford Fiesta costs between $6,955 and $16,990.

7. Nissan Versa Note

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.5 (Reliability: 6.1, Value Retention: 8.5, Safety: 8.0)

Cargo Space: 18.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 34

Average Used Car Price: $6,100-$13,992

Rounding out the list is the eighth-ranked Nissan Versa Note. The Versa Note has above average seating and trunk space for its class and comes standard with safety features including pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking. The Versa Note has 18.8 cubic feet or space behind the rear seats, which extends to 38.3 cubic feet when they are folded down.

A used Nissan Versa Note costs between $6,100 and $13,992.

Alternative-Fuel Hatchbacks

For drivers who want something even more efficient, there are hybrid and electric hatchbacks to choose from.

Best Hybrid Hatchback: Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8 (Reliability: 8.8, Value Retention: 8.0, Safety: 9.6)

Cargo Space: 26 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 56

Average New Car Price: $24,525-$32,650

Average Used Car Price: $10,998-$22,991

The Toyota Prius is the best hybrid hatchback. It’s average combined gas mileage is highest among the hybrids on our list at 56 mpg. The roomy hatchback offers plenty of passenger and cargo room and a suite of standard safety features including a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system.

A new Toyota Prius costs between $24,525 and $32,650, while a used Toyota Prius costs between $10,998 and $22,991.

Best Electric Hatchbacks

Best Electric Hatchbacks – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Cargo space behind rear seats (cubic feet) Combined mpg 1 Chevrolet Bolt 7.9 16.9 118 MPGe 2 Nissan LEAF 7.2 22.8 111 MPGe

1. Chevrolet Bolt EV

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.9 (Reliability: 6.8, Value Retention: 7.0, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 16.9 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 118 MPGe

Average New Car Price: $36,500-$41,700

Average Used Car Price: $13,897-$22,947

The Chevrolet Bolt EV earns the first spot as the best hatchback EV. It has one of the longest ranges among non-Tesla electric cars at 259 miles. The Bolt EV is fun-to-drive and has abundant cargo space with 16.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats. The Bolt EV comes with standard infotainment features, including a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Bolt EV earns an EPA-rated 118 MPGe, which is above average for the class. It’s worth noting a recall on the Bolt’s battery pack has been resolved, in terms of General Motors identifying the problem and a solution. However, every Bolt’s battery pack will eventually need to be replaced, and battery pack status should be confirmed before buying one.

A new Chevrolet Bolt EV costs between $36,500 and $41,700, and a used Chevrolet Bolt EV costs between $13,897 and $22,947.

2. Nissan LEAF

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.2 (Reliability: 7.7, Value Retention: 6.0, Safety: 8)

Cargo Space: 22.8 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 111 MPGe

Average New Car Price: $31,670-$43,970

Average Used Car Price: $7,699-$23,628

The Nissan LEAF ranks second. The LEAF is among the more affordable vehicles in the EV class, but it also lacks the range of its competitors, topping out at 226 miles on its highest trim. It comes with a suite of safety features that include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, and blind spot monitoring. The Nissan LEAF earns 111 combined MPGe.

A new Nissan LEAF costs between $31,670 and $43,970, while a three-year-old used Nissan LEAF costs between $7,699 and $23,628.

Best Luxury Hatchbacks

Best Used Luxury Hatchbacks – iSeeCars Rank Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Cargo space behind rear seats (cubic feet) Combined mpg 1 BMW 3-Series 8.1 24.6 25 mpg 2 BMW 5-Series 7.8 18.7 21 mpg

1. BMW 3 Series

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1 (Reliability: 6.8, Value Retention: 7.0, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 24.6 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 25

Average Used Car Price: $16,471-$34,762

The popular BMW 3 Series small sedan had a hatchback variant that was discontinued after the 2019 model year. The hatchback-style Gran Turismo model has 24.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats that extends to 56.8 cubic feet when they are folded down. All-wheel drive comes standard in this fun-to-drive small car and standard features include a panoramic moonroof, a 6.5-inch infotainment display, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

A used BMW 3 Series Hatchback costs between $16,471 and $34,762.

2. BMW 5 Series

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.8 (Reliability: 7.5, Value Retention: 5.9, Safety: 10)

Cargo Space: 17.6 Cubic Feet

Combined MPG: 25

Average Used Car Price: $19,347-$35,657

The popular BMW 5 Series midsize sedan had a hatchback variant that was discontinued after the 2017 model year. The hatchback came in two trims: the 535i and 550i. The 535i GT featured a 300-horsepower turbo six-cylinder engine and came standard with leather upholstery, a power liftgate, and high-intensity xenon headlights. The 550i GT had similar features but with a more powerful 445-horsepower six-cylinder engine. The BMW 5 Series Hatchback had 17.6 cubic feet of cargo space that extends to 63.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

A used BMW 5 Series Hatchback costs between $19,347 and $35,657.

Best Used Hatchbacks by Price

If you’re interested in a used hatchback, there are many budget-friendly models available.

Best Used Hatchbacks Under $15,000

Best Used Hatchbacks Under $20,000

The Bottom Line

Hatchbacks come in many forms – as luxury cars, city runabouts, hot hatches, hybrids, even electric vehicles. This versatility of the hatchback strikes the right balance with drivers who want a vehicle with lots of interior space but would prefer a more-efficient car versus an SUV. Regardless of whether you want a high-performance model or a more practical hatchback, there is likely a model to suit your needs and budget.

