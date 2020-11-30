The best Cyber Monday Deals: Walmart, Amazon, Target

Shoppers walk past a store advertising a so-called “Cyber Week” sale, in Berlin on November 23, 2018. – “Cyber Monday” marks the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, created by marketing companies to encourage people to shop online. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, according to Adobe Analytics. The company, which tracks online shopping, estimates spending between $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion.

Major retailers are offering a variety of price cuts.

Some of the top deals include:

Walmart

Cyber Monday Deals – Monday, Nov. 30

Onn. 60” Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Amazon

Cyber Monday Deals Weekend – Saturday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Nov. 30

Echo Show 8 is $80 off – just $89.99

Kindle is $45 off – just $74.99

Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 off – just $44.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 is $199.99 off – just $199.99

Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.

Kohl’s

Cyber Deal Days – Saturday, Nov. 28 – Wednesday, Dec. 2

$129.99 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch. Offers and coupons do not apply. (Nov. 28 – Nov. 30 Deal Only)

25% off Melissa & Doug toys. Select styles. Offers and coupons do not apply.

$29.99 & under active shoes for kids. Select styles.

$229.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Ninja Foodi Pro 5-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill with Air Fryer.

Super Cyber Monday – Monday, Nov. 30 ONLY

50% off plus extra 20% off with coupon* all Jammies For Your Families

$199.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Shark Navigator Pet upright vacuum. Earn $45 Kohl’s Cash

$99.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Nutribullet blender combo. Earn $15 Kohl’s Cash

Best Buy

Cyber Week deals starting Saturday, Nov. 28

$199.99 for TCL 55” Class LED 4-Series 4K UHD (save $200)

Save $200 on HP 15” 2-in-1 Laptop (sale price: $799.99)

$199.99 for Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (save $200)

Save $50 on Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A21. Plus, save an additional $50 with qualified activation (sale price: $199.99)

Save $60 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (sale price: $319)

Target

Cyber Deals Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30

Up to 50% off electronics, including:

Beats Studio headphones for $174.99 (Save 50%)

Plus more Top Tech items on sale, including:

Apple Watch Series 6 (Save $50)

65” Element 4k RokuTV for $279.99 (Save $120)

Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $139.99 (Save $40)

30% off select accessories & apparel

Digital “Flash Sales”: Monday, Nov. 30

iRobot 695 for $274.99 (Save $75, 8 a.m. – noon CT)

50% off 2-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheets (8 a.m. – noon CT)

30% off select KitchenAid cutlery sets (8 a.m. – noon CT)

Many small, local businesses are also offering Cyber Monday deals. Some owners are shifting their focus to online sales because of the pandemic.

Adobe says consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday. That was a 22% increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019.