Texas officer charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting

BELTON, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas police officer was charged Monday with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man, officials said.

Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with the second-degree felony in the Dec. 2 shooting of Michael Dean, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in a statement. His bond was set at $500,000.

DeCruz tried to stop Dean for speeding on the night of Dec. 2, but the 28-year-old didn’t stop and a “short pursuit ensued,” according to a police report.

An arrest affidavit issued Monday said that once Dean was stopped, DeCruz went to the passenger side window and demanded that Dean shut the motor off and hand over the keys.

Police video then shows DeCruz, with his gun in his right hand and his finger on the trigger, reached in for the keys with the left hand and pulled back, discharging the gun at Dean’s head.