Texas court holds first US jury trial via videoconferencing

In this screen grab from a Monday, May 18, 2020, Collin County, Texas, District Court video livestreamed on YouTube, Collin County District Judge Emily Miskel, upper left, facilitates proceedings during jury selection via Zoom in what is believed to be the first American jury trial conducted over online video. (Collin County District Court/YouTube via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A court in the Dallas suburbs this week held what is believed to be the first American jury trial conducted over online video.

The civil proceeding Monday in a Collin County court was an non-binding, abbreviated trial in a lawsuit over a disputed insurance claim. It serves as an experiment in restarting parts of the justice system that have been ground to a halt by the coronavirus.

Potential jurors connected with the court over Zoom and jury selection was streamed live on Youtube. Lawyers showed evidence by sharing their computer screens.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Matthew Pearson, said the experience was better than he expected.