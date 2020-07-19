Texas coronavirus cases include more than 80 infants

A voter, right, shows his identification to a Harris County election clerk before voting, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A health official on the Texas Gulf Coast says 85 infants have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Friday that the 85 infants are each younger than 1, but offered no details and did not return messages for comment Saturday from The Associated Press.

Texas health officials reported more than 10,000 new cases for a fifth consecutive day and said 130 more people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.