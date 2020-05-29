Teen battling homelessness defeats odds and becomes high school valedictorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KLAS) — Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.

Putting his hard-earned cap and gown on and taking to the stage for his high school graduation is something Martin Folsom has been waiting for and praying for.

But being valedictorian just makes things that much sweeter.

“It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling,” Martin Folsom said.

And while his walk across the stage may have been taken away due to the pandemic – his determination to get to this point will never waiver.

“It means a lot, and it gives me a sense of all I’ve done, and all I have accomplished was worth it,” Folsom said.

On his road to graduating, Folsom had to overcome hurdles after hurdles to make it to this point. He and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid and throughout his four years at Philip Randolph Career Academy.

“It was actually the time when we were not really homeless for the longest time, but it was when we were at our lowest because it was when we literally had nowhere to stay for an entire day,” Folsom said.

Folsom says his drive for a better future kept him going. His mom was there every step of the way to make sure his big dreams never faded.

“She has been the person that whenever I did, end up getting upset or whenever I needed somebody to laugh with or talk to she was always there, she was always encouraging me,” said Folsom. “As far as I know, I’m the first person in my family to actually get a college degree.”

Martin plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall. After college, he has dreams of working for the FBI.