Teachers call in sick, postponing start of school near Phoenix

CAVE CREEK, Arizona — School was supposed to start today at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Arizona.

But teachers aren’t on the same page as some parents in the town on the northwest edge of Phoenix.

So many teachers called out sick today that the school district had to postpone classes. But that’s not stopping some families from showing up on campus in protest.

Salvatore Pernice, who has a daughter who is a junior at the school, said what was on his mind.

“Well we’ll have to see, because if they’re truly going to school and they’re coming back each day telling me they missed so many hours again with no teachers around, then I’m going to be more than just upset. I’m going to be absolutely furious and demanding change of course.”

Students can come back on Wednesday, but if they don’t have a teacher they will be put in an area to do online work.