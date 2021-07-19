Tamarack Fire moves closer to Nevada border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned several homes and some cars and is rapidly growing. So far, the “Tamarack Fire” is more than 36 square miles and is zero percent contained.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels are fueling the fire. The fire is burning a few miles from the Nevada line and evacuations are in place for several communities. No injuries have been reported.

The Pacific Crest trail is closed for a portion near the fire. This fire is one of 80 fires currently burning across the west.