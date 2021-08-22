Surf pounds Malibu beaches, damages access roads

This Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors shows a section of the now-closed Westward Beach Road in Malibu, Calif. A powerful surf washed away a section of the beach access road. (Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors via AP)

MALIBU, Calif. — Powerful surf washed away a section of a beach access road in Malibu over the weekend.

Swimmers and surfers were urged to use caution as huge waves from a southern swell battered the Southern California coastline.

Moorpark authorities seek public's help with gunfire incident, youth Explorers will secure license plates, Malibu beach road closed and more local news. https://t.co/BFlNFq95Yq — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) August 22, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted photos Saturday that showed the ground under Westward Beach Road completely collapsed.

Beach hazard advisories had mostly expired by Sunday morning, but officials warned that dangerous rip currents and localized flooding are still possible.