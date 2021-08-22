Surf pounds Malibu beaches, damages access roads

MALIBU, Calif. — Powerful surf washed away a section of a beach access road in Malibu over the weekend.
Swimmers and surfers were urged to use caution as huge waves from a southern swell battered the Southern California coastline.
The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted photos Saturday that showed the ground under Westward Beach Road completely collapsed.
Beach hazard advisories had mostly expired by Sunday morning, but officials warned that dangerous rip currents and localized flooding are still possible.