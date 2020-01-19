Sunday is National Popcorn Day

(CNN) — Pop ’em if you got ’em! Today is National Popcorn Day.

January 19th celebrates all the different ways the corn-based treat can be enjoyed. Savory or sweet, caramelized, buttered or plain, you can even toss it with chocolate and nuts or mold it into a ball. It all counts.

According to “The Popcorn Board” (yes, it exists), popcorn has been around since as early as the 16th century. But it didn’t start becoming popular in the US until the late 1800s.

The Popcorn Board says Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. That’s supposedly more than any other country in the world.

The Popcorn Board is a non-profit that was started in 1998 with an act of Congress at the request of the popcorn processing industry.