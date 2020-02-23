(CNN) — Whether used to help teach a new trick, or for no reason at all, dogs respond to their treats. So, honor the goodie that helps reward them and keep them in line.

Sunday is National Dog Biscuit Day!

It’s not just celebrated by American dog owners, it’s also International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day.

Our pups might appreciate the treats even more than their owners! So, find a special goodie to give your pooch.

Just remember moderation, or maybe go for a long walk to burn off those treat calories!