Sunday is National Deep Dish Pizza Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — It’s time to go deep: it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day on Sunday.

To mark the day, you can get one to go from a pizza shop in your area, bake a frozen one, or make your own at home. You can post photos of your slices with the social media hashtag #nationaldeepdishpizzaday.

Fun fact: deep dish pizza was invented in Chicago in 1943 by the founder of Uno’s Pizzeria. It caught on and Uno’s grew into a big national chain, and other deep dish pizzerias sprung up around the world.