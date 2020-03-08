Sunday is International Women’s Day

Portrait of a young, powerful activist woman wearing glasses and a bandana in front of a wall, flexing her arm muscle. Shadows of a tree on the background. 8th of March. International Women’s Day.

(CNN) — Sunday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is “Each for Equal.”

It’s a call for women and men to embrace “collective individualism,” the idea is that every person can do a small part to challenge stereotypes and work for equality. Together, those efforts can create change.

International Women’s Day events are canceled in some countries due to coronavirus fears, but people can still participate on social media. The hashtag this year is #eachforequal.

Organizers say the first international women’s day was in 1911.