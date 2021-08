Suburban NY county considers letting police sue protesters

FILE – This photo from Monday July 13, 2020, shows Nassau County Police officers walk alongside protesters participating in a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice in Valley Stream, N.Y. Nassau County lawmakers are set to vote Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 on a proposal that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages — a move civil rights activists say is payback for demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in a suburban New York county are set to vote Monday on a proposal that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages.

Newsday reports that the bill being considered by the Nassau County Legislature would make police officers and other first responders a protected class under the county’s Human Rights Law, which currently bars discrimination based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Civil rights activists say the bill is payback for demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

No other professions are protected under the Human Rights Law.