Study: Binge drinkers are consuming even more alcohol in recent years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — Adults in the US who binge drink are consuming even more alcohol per bingeing episode. That’s according to a new study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers analyzed six years’ worth of data from the behavioral risk factor surveillance system.

They found the annual number of binge drinks among adults who reported excessive drinking jumped 12% in the last few years, from an average of 472 in 2011 to an average of 529 in 2017.

Binge drinking is defined by the CDC as five drinks or more on a single occasion for men and four or more in one sitting for women.

Binge drinking has serious health risks including car accidents, domestic violence, STDs, unintentional pregnancy, stroke, and heart and liver disease.